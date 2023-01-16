Start the Walk
Man Walk: members wanted
The Man Walk is launching in Batemans Bay in the coming months, and the team is on the hunt for some good men to lead the charge. The movement is all about connecting men, strengthening communities, and combating social isolation - all while taking a scenic walk! If you are interested in being a Manbassador for Batemans Bay contact President Mark Burns: themanwalk.com.au/batemans-bay
Carnival Nights
Fun at the Bay
Catch the Bell's Family Carnival before it leaves town for another year. There are rides, games, food, and entertainment galore at the family-friendly fair; plus, non-riders get free entry. The annual event will continue to delight locals and visitors at Corrigans Beach Reserve. Nightly from 7-10pm until January 28.
Library Fun
Activities for kids
Your local library has plenty to keep the whole family entertained these school holidays. Summer LEGO club is happening at Narooma this Wednesday (January 18), while Kids Craft Time is on at Moruya. On Thursday (January 19) there will be a family movie screening at Batemans Bay Library. There's plenty more on the calendar, so check with your local librarian for activities near you.
Pool Party
At Bay Pavilions
Get set to splash! This Sunday (January 22), Bay Pavilions is hosting a pool party for young people aged 12-18. Have a go on the awesome waterslides, swim for as long as you please in the pools, eat a tasty barbecue lunch, and dance to the live music. The first 150 tickets to this event are free, so be sure to get in quick. Once free tickets are claimed, standard entry fees apply. Book your ticket online with Eurobodalla Shire Council.
Frida & Feathers
Art exhibition
Narooma's own Petti McInnes and Donna Goulding are showing a colourful collection of their artworks. After forging a friendship through art classes, the pair are excited to share an exhibition in which their differing styles combine. Their collection, named 'Feathers & Frida' is on display at the SoART Gallery Narooma now, until January 27. This Saturday (January 21), McInness and Goulding will host a gallery event, complete with live music and an artists' talk, starting 5pm.
Show Time
Eurobodalla Show
It's back! The beloved Eurobodalla Agricultural Show is just days away from opening at Moruya. Celebrating the growers, cooks, crafters, and more from across the district, the show is set to be an exciting weekend of fun and food. Catch the exciting competitions in the main arena - from dog high jump, to wood chopping, and horse events - take in the games and thrills of sideshow alley, or marvel at the amazing creations in the pavilion. The show officially runs on January 21-22, at Moruya Showgrounds.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
