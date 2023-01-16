It's back! The beloved Eurobodalla Agricultural Show is just days away from opening at Moruya. Celebrating the growers, cooks, crafters, and more from across the district, the show is set to be an exciting weekend of fun and food. Catch the exciting competitions in the main arena - from dog high jump, to wood chopping, and horse events - take in the games and thrills of sideshow alley, or marvel at the amazing creations in the pavilion. The show officially runs on January 21-22, at Moruya Showgrounds.