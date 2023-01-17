Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

9 Oyster Lane, Narooma

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
January 18 2023 - 8:30am
Spectacular opportunity

3 Bed | 3 Bath | 3 Car

  • 9 Oyster Lane, Narooma
  • $2,295,000
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty 02 4476 2699
  • Contact: John Murray
  • Inspect: By appointment

In the elite Ringlands estate, as you enter this gated and fully fenced property with manicured, landscaped gardens, you tour past the tennis court and arrive at the circular drive to this unique residence.

