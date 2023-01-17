Spectacular opportunity

In the elite Ringlands estate, as you enter this gated and fully fenced property with manicured, landscaped gardens, you tour past the tennis court and arrive at the circular drive to this unique residence.
The home hosts an entertainer's deck; a tranquil space to enjoy the serene setting and water views.
Internally, there is an open-plan living space with views out over the amazing Wagonga Inlet. The space showcases a cathedral ceiling that accommodates a sizeable loft. The high ceiling has wall-to-wall raked north facing windows, framing the scenic views. The main bedroom also includes similar feature windows and adjoins the study that has access to a private deck.
The home has stunning hardwood flooring throughout. There is a substantial size double garage, including bathroom and solar power, a double carport, several water tanks and a tennis court.
This is an ideal location just under 10 minutes drive to the Narooma shopping plaza and medical services, even closer to Narooma's industrial estate, and with easy access to a selection of local beaches, all while being private and with access to the Inlet. The scenic Ringlands Rotary Walk, along the shores of the Wagonga Inlet, is right near the home.
The serenity and presentation of this property will leave a lasting impression.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.