Guseli crowned Big Air champion in debut season

Updated January 16 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 11:17am
Dalmeny's Valentino Guseli with the crystal globe. Picture by FIS Snowboarding.

Dalmeny's snowboarding superstar has become the first Australian winner of the Big Air World Cup competition crystal globe.

