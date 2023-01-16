Dalmeny's snowboarding superstar has become the first Australian winner of the Big Air World Cup competition crystal globe.
Valentino Guseli won the award for overall 2022/23 FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup champion of the season in his debut year in the competition. He is the youngest Big Air World Champion ever.
The 17-year-old finished fourth in the final event of the Big Air season in Kreischberg, Austria, adding to his previous first place in the Edmonton Big Air World Cup event in December - becoming the first Australian to ever win a Big Air event - and 6th and 11th places.
READ MORE:
"It's been so much fun shredding with all the homies and putting some runs down this week," Guseli said in an Instagram post after the victory.
Japanese snowboarder Reira Iwabuchi won the female competition.
Guseli is next in action now has his sights set on the LAAX Open in Switzerland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.