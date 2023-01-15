A reportedly stolen vehicle has crashed down an embankment off the Kings Highway, causing traffic delays.
Officers from the South Coast Police District were called to the Kings Highway, Murrengenburg, near the famous Pooh's Corner, just after midday on January 15.
Officers found a Holden Captiva 40 metres down a steep embankment, approximately one kilometre west of Government Road.
NSW Fire and Rescue officers abseiled down the embankment to the vehicle, where they found no occupants.
A spokesperson for South Coast Police District said the vehicle had been reported stolen from a home on Wharf Road, Batemans Bay between January 13 and 14.
The spokesperson said inquires into the incident and the theft of the car were continuing.
