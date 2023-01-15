Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Our Business

Leadlight Revival is one of Cobargo Business Hubs lucky tenants

By Marion Williams
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:55pm, first published January 16 2023 - 8:35am
Leadlight artisan Robyn Williams is delighted to be back to her passion, thanks to Cobargo's Business Innovation Hub which officially opened in December 2022. Picture by Marion Williams

Leadlight artisan Robyn Williams made a living from her passion until the Badja Forest Road fire destroyed her Tinpot property, including her workshop, most of her equipment and all the large glass sheets she had painstakingly restored.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

