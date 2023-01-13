Two chairlifts on Mount Perisher will be removed and replaced with a new six-seater called the Perisher Six which will lift 3000 people an hour and lift them further up the mountain.
But for the forseeable future the new Mount Perisher Six will be aimed purely at uplifting the ski crowd - not mountain bikers, as occurs over the range at Thredbo - with owners Vail Resorts saying that expanding to cater for the booming summer sport "is not a priority at the moment".
The Mount Perisher Six will replace the oldest chairlift at the resort, the Mount Perisher double chair, which was built in 1961, and the triple chair which was added in 1979.
US-owned Vail Resorts remained coy about the timing of the new lift project, only committing to building it within the next five years.
The new six-seater will have 10 towers and carry 88 chairs, and operate at a speed of 4.5 metres per second, cutting travel time up the mountain to around five-and-a-half minutes. Unlike the existing lifts, the Perisher Six chairs will be detachable and contained within a new storage shed at the bottom.
Perisher's general manager Belinda Trembath says the first stage of the project, underway this summer, is working with telecommunications providers to relocate their services "to a temporary location to make way for construction of the top station [of the project]".
The loading station for Perisher Six will be close to that of the existing triple chair, with skiers and boarders dropped closer to the summit.
