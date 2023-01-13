Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Two chairlifts on Mt Perisher will be replaced by newer, faster six-seater chairlift

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:10pm
The Perisher Six will replace the oldest chairlift at the resort. Picture by Peter Brewer

Two chairlifts on Mount Perisher will be removed and replaced with a new six-seater called the Perisher Six which will lift 3000 people an hour and lift them further up the mountain.

