Eurobodalla Council's invasive species team are carrying out checks to ensure the decade-long battle with detrimental weeds stays finished.
In 2011, water weed salvinia molesta was discovered in a one-hectare dam at Sunshine Bay.
The invasive weed is fast growing, floats and causes havoc for drinking water and smothers aquatic habitats.
Invasive species supervisor Paul Martin said the team had worked hard at the "incredibly resource intensive, laborious and dangerous" job of removing salvinia from the dam over the past decade.
"We spent the best part of 10 years spraying by hand, from a helicopter, releasing biological control, removing it with an aquatic excavator, and hand-scooping it from the complex wetland environment," Mr Martin said.
Mr Martin said salvinia would have been disastrous if it took over the shire's drinking water supply.
"There was a significant risk to our water supply if a waterbird carried salvinia to Deep Creek Dam," Mr Martin said.
The invasive species team will be doing inspections in Sunshine Bay and Denhams Beach throughout February and March to check salvinia hasn't made a comeback to the area.
"It's important to protect our drinking water. By doing future inspections we can make sure salvinia does not exist in our catchment," Mr Martin said.
Landholders and the council have a legal obligation under the Biosecurity Act 2015 to stop the spread of the weed.
Landholders in the area have been notified of the upcoming inspection. Mr Martin said the inspections would be quick and landholders' presence was optional.
"There's no need to be home for the inspection; our invasive species team will do a quick inspection and report back to you if we find anything of concern," Mr Martin said.
"However, we certainly welcome being accompanied. Landholders can get in touch to make a suitable date and time to go through the property together if they prefer."
The team will also check for other serious water weeds such as water hyacinth, horsetail and alligator weed.
For more information, contact Paul Martin on 4474 1000 or paul.martin@esc.nsw.gov.au
To find out more about weed control programs, visit the council's web page.
