The NSW Premier told media he was "open" to meeting the Eurobodalla mayor to discuss housing just hours before the pair met for coffee in a meeting that had been planned for more than a week.
In December, Eurobodalla mayor Mat Hatcher wrote to the premier's office pleading for urgent assistance with the housing crisis, particularly at the North Head campsite, Moruya.
More than 50 people live in temporary tent accommodation at the campsite, which is just metres from Moruya Airport, where Mr Perrottet arrived by plane.
"The NSW Government is responsible for crisis and social housing, and they must step in and help us solve this issue," Cr Hatcher said.
"I'm asking the premier to provide this basic human right for the people living at North Head campground.
"The NSW Government could buy a motel or a block of units to temporarily house people in a crisis."
Mr Perrottet told the media many initiatives such as short term housing through emergency pods, campgrounds or hotels were "already underway through the Department of Justice".
"I am more than happy to advise [the council] of the work we are doing and work with the council on ideas they have. It's about working together to get the outcome," he said.
Mr Perrottet's office did not respond to questions sent by the Bay Post, however the premier was asked about Cr Hatcher's plea when he visited Moruya on January 20.
Mr Perrottet said he was "more than happy to speak to [the mayor]".
Less than three hours later, Mr Perrottet met Cr Hatcher in Moruya to discuss solutions to the housing crisis in a meeting that had been planned since before January 13.
Cr Hatcher said the pair focused their discussion on homelessness and short to medium term solutions.
"We need more support from the state government to support housing in the area," he said.
Cr Hatcher said it was nice to discuss the issue with the premier in person because "you feel like you are actually getting into his ear," he said.
"We get to give him a feel of the area.
"There are things we face that are very different to a city council."
Cr Hatcher said the council often felt like their "hands are tied because of state legislation" on key policy issues such as housing, and that he was looking forward to hearing the premier's solutions.
"He said we would have a response within a week," Cr Hatcher said.
Mr Perrottet said solving the housing crisis was a partnership.
"I am more than happy to work with the councils," he said.
He said as winter approached, the situation for the families living in the primitive campgrounds without hot water or enclosed showers was increasingly desperate.
"I'm asking the Premier to provide this basic human right for the people living at North Head campground," he said.
The campground is managed by the council, who is allowing the growing number of people living there to stay beyond the NSW Government's mandated 50-day per year rule.
Cr Hatcher said the council was showing discretion and compassion in not enforcing the regulation because there was nowhere else for people living there to go.
READ MORE:
"I don't want people living in freezing cold tents again this winter and the local council installing temporary hot showers to provide some small comfort and dignity," Cr Hatcher said.
Mr Perrottet said he would have "more to say on rental" before the election.
"We are [looking at] every financial ability that we have to make sure we deal with those issues in the short term," he said.
"We can't have an Australia that can't house its children."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
