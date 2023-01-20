Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Home Truths

Perrottet and Hatcher discuss housing: premier to respond within a week

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet met with mayor Mat Hatcher to discuss solutions to the hosing crisis. File picture.

The NSW Premier told media he was "open" to meeting the Eurobodalla mayor to discuss housing just hours before the pair met for coffee in a meeting that had been planned for more than a week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.