Work as a part of the national $750 million upgrades to the nbn network are about to begin in the Eurobodalla.
The nbn Fixed Wireless network is being upgraded in Batemans Bay, Cullendulla, Durras, Long Beach Hill, Malua Bay, Mogo and Nelligen.
The upgrades include introducing new technology and replacing some hardware on fixed wireless towers and will provide faster speeds and extend the coverage of the network.
Head of nbn Local for NSW Tom O'Dea said demand continued to increase exponentially for faster internet speeds.
READ MORE:
"We are excited to have begun work upgrading the nbn Fixed Wireless network in Eurobodalla, which will be a game changer for up to a million households and businesses across Australia," he said.
"These tower works are critical to the delivery of our program but will mean some planned outages that may affect homes and businesses and their ability to use their nbn service while the work is underway," Mr O'Dea said.
"We are asking the community to prepare for these outages and have back up connectivity if they need it.
"After the tower works are completed, we expect that many customers should experience an improvement in speeds on their nbn Fixed Wireless service."
The upgrade work is scheduled to begin in Eurobodalla in the coming weeks.
To minimise disruption, nbn will aim to perform tower upgrade works between 10pm and 10am on weeknights, or where necessary between 6am and 6pm on weekends.
Impacted homes and businesses should be notified of any outages via their retail service provider. Information will also be available via the nbn website: nbnco.com.au/support/network-status.
The tower works will not impact nbn fixed line or nbn Sky Muster satellite services.
In addition to tower upgrades homes and businesses may also need to update their nbn devices at their premises to get the benefits of the upgrades. nbn will contact those impacted directly. Not all devices will need to be replaced.
The $750 million investment in the nbn Fixed Wireless and nbn Sky Muster satellite network - $480 million from the Australian Government and $270 million from nbn - is expected to be completed by December 2024.
When complete, the investment will expand the reach of the existing nbn Fixed Wireless footprint by at least 50 per cent, as well as enabling two new high speed fixed wireless plans - up to 100mbps and 250mbps.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.