A Surf Beach musician is forging his way as a soloist with the release of his first EP.
However a technical glitch meant the world almost never had the chance to hear Rhys Duursma's debut EP 'Songs From Swan Street Vol. I'.
When the world shut down during lockdowns in 2020, Mr Duursma was unable to write music with his regular band Lowline nor his duo Mayfair Lane.
"I found myself in isolation, at home, with a guitar on the couch a lot," he said.
"I came back to the stripped back basics of songwriting."
From his Swan Street home he wrote 12 songs which he describes as "alternative folk" but with a few different styles thrown in.
The first single 'Charlie' was released in 2023, followed by a second 'Days Like This' which Mr Duursma said had drawn comparisons to Aussie rock-poet Paul Kelly.
The first six songs feature in Volume I, with Volume II to be released later in 2023.
Mr Duursma said releasing music as a soloist was daunting and vulnerable.
"Every creative decision was me," he said.
"It feels more vulnerable because it all comes back to me.
"You try not put your identity 100 per cent in what you create, but inevitably there is a little bit of that.
"You create what you've got in you to create. You present it to people and hope they spend some time and engage with art. You let them make up their minds."
Mr Duursma began the process of writing and recording 'Songs From Swan Street' in 2020. He'd almost finished the project when the hard drive storing all his songs crashed. More than half the recorded music was lost.
He had to start back at square one, recording it all a second time.
"It is hard to find the motivation to re-record something," he said.
"It felt like I've already done it, and shouldn't have to do it again."
Yet he did. 'Songs From Swan Street Vol. I' will be released on January 20. It will be available on all streaming services.
Mr Duursma said he would continue working to produce Volume II, and would hopefully do a launch tour when both were made public.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
