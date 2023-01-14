The holidaymaker who pulled a family of swimmers from a rip at McKenzies Beach says the family are lucky to be alive.
Nicholas Beames from Melbourne was visiting family in the Eurobodalla when he decided to go for a walk along McKenzies Beach on January 7 with his girlfriend Jaimye Waters.
He noticed only one family was swimming in the water, having left their four year old as the only other person on the beach.
Mr Beames was about to leave the beach, but felt something was awry. He told Ms Waters they should just wait around a few minutes.
Only moments later, the family of swimmers became stuck in a rip 40 metres out to sea. The father waved for help.
Mr Beames, a former Victorian state swimmer, ran into the water to help.
"When I was running out, there wasn't any thought of what I was running into," he said.
"They were all trying to fight it, but struggling.
"Waves were crashing in on them.
"I had no other option but to go in.
"I could hear their shouts - they thought that was it for them."
Ms Waters called an ambulance while Mr Beames swam out towards the family.
The 24 year old quickly became caught in the rip himself.
"It doesn't matter what level of swimming you've done," he said.
"I was struggling.
"Things turn bad very quickly."
Being 6 foot 5 inches, he was able to lock his feet in the sand and wade to the daughter who was struggling to stay afloat.
Holding the young girl above his head, he turned back towards the shore.
"It felt like something out of a war movie," he said.
Back on shore, Mr Beames, who described himself as having "basic knowledge of rips" from years of swimming at the beach, was able to identify the direction of the rip, and signal for the family to swim diagonally across to where the waters were safer.
From there, the remaining three family members were able to make their own way to shore. They were in shock and crying.
"I was really spent," Mr Beames said.
"The whole thing felt like it went for five minutes - it is hard to say. I battled.
"If Jaimye and I weren't there, they would've been on the news 'four dead'."
Two members of the family were taken to hospital, but no one was seriously injured.
"These rips - they don't care you're on holidays, that you just want a quick dip. They have other plans. That's why they are so deadly," Mr Beames said.
"If you are approaching the beach, educate yourself.
"That could be the thing that keeps you and your family alive."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
