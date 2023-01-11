The Chamber Philharmonia of Cologne, Germany, will be back in Australia over summer with appearances in Batemans Bay and Ulladulla.
Organisers said the group would be performing a "powerful and lovely" program, a combination of the well-known 'Four Seasons' and new pieces from greats like Mozart, Saint-Saens and Paganini.
The Philharmonia will perform at the Anglican Church in Batemans Bay on February 1 at 8pm and Ulladulla at St Martin's Church on February 2 at 8pm.
The ensemble said its motto was "classical music around the world" where the venue is of little circumstance.
"Their enthusiasm to bring music to the people's life stays the same every time," a spokesperson said.
"The objective is simple - we want to inspire as many people as possible through all generations to enjoy classical music."
The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne was founded in the city whose name they bear: Cologne.
The ensemble said its name resonates worldwide with its University of Music and each of the performers love to return home each year to reconnect with friends new and old and other musicians.
The permanently expanding repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne consists of hand-picked pieces taken from different epoches. The real appeal of our program lies in the delicate combination of popular as well as unknown pieces from a wide variety of composers coming from the Baroque, classical, romantical and modern era.
"This leads to a charming and interesting concert experience where for example Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Vivaldi engage in dialogue with Sergei Prokofieff and the 'King of Tango' Astor Piazzolla," the spokesperson said.
"To touch peoples hearts and inspire them through music - that's what we view as our maxim."
Tickets for the Batemans Bay performance are available at trybooking.com, while tickets for the Ulladulla performance are available at the Harbour Book Shop.
Tickets will also be sold at the door one hour prior to the show, but seats are limited.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.