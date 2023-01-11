Family and friends of Sergeant Peter Stone will farewell the fallen officer at a full police funeral in the state's Blue Mountains today (Thursday 12 January 2023).
The highly regarded police officer drowned after rescuing his 14-year-old son at a beach near Narooma on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Sgt Stone's loved ones will be joined by members of the police family at the funeral service at St Columba's Catholic College Hall, Springwood, from 12.30pm.
A funeral procession with marching escort will travel along the College access road at the conclusion of the church service.
