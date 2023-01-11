Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Sergeant Peter Stone farewelled at funeral service after Narooma drowning

Updated January 12 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:44am
A funeral service is being held January 12 to farewell Sergeant Peter Stone who tragically lost his life saving his son from a rip. Photo courtesy NSW Police

Family and friends of Sergeant Peter Stone will farewell the fallen officer at a full police funeral in the state's Blue Mountains today (Thursday 12 January 2023).

