Australia Day celebrations hosted by the Moruya Lions and Rotary Clubs will unfortunately not go ahead this year.
Organisers said they were delighted to see a return to citizenship ceremonies in Moruya, but that ceremony will conflict directly with plans for the joint event.
"The Citizenship Ceremony has been conducted at Bateman's Bay for some time however it is much more convenient and real for it to be closer to where the inductees live and so was changed," a spokesperson said.
"The Australia Day event had not occurred for two years due to COVID-19 and two organisations were not aware of each other's plans."
The spokesperson said they held talks with council, but invites had already been sent out and the council grounds would not be suitable for the Lions/Rotary event.
"There was concern that attendance would be split between the two locations, and that the planned smoking ceremony and traditional dance could not be held at both venues at the same time as promised," the spokesperson said.
However, the groups have reached a compromise.
This year the Citizen Ceremony will include suitable aspects of the Moruya Lions/Rotary Australian Day, that is the Moruya Citizen of the Year Award, the smoking ceremony and traditional dance and the flag raising by the army cadets.
The organisers were very disappointed as much preparation has been done, but it is with the hope that next year the two organisations will be able to work together to make a stronger more vibrant combined event.
In lieu of the regular event, organisers are encouraging people to put their next event on the calendar.
The ever-popular Moruya, Yesterdays Heroes, Mardi Gras with a street parade in the day and River Lights in the evening on March 11.
