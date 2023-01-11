Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Australia Day 2023 celebrations for Lions, Rotary cancelled in Moruya

Updated January 12 2023 - 9:33am, first published 8:45am
Moruya Australia Day celebrations hosted by the Lions and Rotary Clubs have been cancelled.

Australia Day celebrations hosted by the Moruya Lions and Rotary Clubs will unfortunately not go ahead this year.

