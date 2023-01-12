Thespians celebrated in Canberran awards

Eurobodalla thespians have been honoured at the Canberra Area Theatre Awards (CAT's).
Bay Theatre Players director Candy Burgess, the Calendar Girls production and Moruya Red Door Theatre Company's James Gillett were all awarded best in show honours for their performances throughout 2022.
The CAT's are awarded by a group of judges who travel to more than 200 production companies in an area stretching from Sydney to Moruya and west to Parkes.
Candy Burgess was celebrated for directing Calendar Girls. While Bay Theatre Players was celebrated for the magic moment of theatre where the sunflowers where revealed in the final moments of the Calendar Girls performance.
"The judges would have seen the show before, but we brought some freshness to it that they really enjoyed," Ms Burgess said.
She said the revealing of the sunflowers was the climax of the show. Set designer Sam Aspinall had created lined walls of sunflowers folding out onto the stage.
Ms Burgess said there was an audible gasp from the audience every time the sunflowers were unveiled.
"It was a real spine-tingling moment," she said.
"It brought tears to my eyes every time, and I'd seen it hundreds of times."
Ms Burgess said the judges also recognised the bravery of the cast to perform some scenes fully nude.
"For a non-professional theatre company, that is quite brave," she said.
"The ladies were fantastic, you just fell into their world. They were real people. They really drew you in."
The cast shot a nude calendar as a part of the production of the show, with profits from all sales supporting cancer research. Unfortunately the Bay Theatre Players' EFTPOS machine never arrived, and so more calendars remain. If anyone would like to purchase a calendar, they can by emailing candybee40@msn.com
Moruya Red Door Theatre Company's James Gillet was also recognised with an award for his services to theatre and community in the production of Agatha Crusty and The Village Hall Murders.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
