Emergency service crews have pulled off a dramatic cliffside rescue, saving a stranded woman and her beaglier.
SES crews from Batemans Bay and Moruya were called to the cliffs north of Malua Bay on January 10 just after 6pm.
A young woman had taken her beaglier out for a stroll, intending to walk from Malua Bay around the base of the cliffs to Garden Bay.
However, Bailey the beaglier started walking up the cliff, climbing higher and higher.
As the tide rose the dog and owner became stranded.
Moruya SES member and rescue team leader Peter Collins said the woman and her pet were stuck about 20 metres above sea level on a slippery and loose section of the cliff face when the SES team arrived.
Using a nearby banksia tree as an anchor, crew members abseiled down the cliff face to the stranded pair. They used a harness and a leash to pass Bailey from ledge to ledge, before winching the young female to safety too.
Mr Collins said Bailey was most stressed out by the event.
He said SES volunteers in the Eurobodalla were well trained in performing vertical rescues such as this one. Such rescues are not uncommon, Mr Collins said, with the beautiful beaches and rock pools of the Eurobodalla and the steep cliff faces.
He encouraged keen walkers to always check the tides before embarking on adventures along rock pools and around the base of cliffs.
"The tides coming in can definitely make you stranded," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
