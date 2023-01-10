This year's Four Winds music festival makes a departure from the past by being far more accessible.
Music lovers can buy tickets to individual performances instead of having to purchase a full weekend or full day pass.
Additionally, the festival will offer a range of music that extends beyond classical, including neo soul and jazz.
There will be art and sound installations, a children's program and an interactive performance by more than 50 local students and community musicians, joined by visiting festival artists, who will move in and around the audience in Bermagui town on the morning the festival opens.
Children aged between 5 and 12 years can enjoy the Drip Drop Play workshop with artists, enabling parents to sample some of the festival's offerings at a discounted price.
Residents of the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires who are registered carers or hold pension, full-time student or DVA gold cards can purchase a discounted Access Pass, for access to the festival's daytime program as well as performances throughout the year.
Meanwhile the early bird offer for festival day passes has been extended to January 17.
Under-16s have free access to the festival between 10am and 4pm, while the tradition of volunteers getting free access to some events lives on.
Greg Lissaman, executive co-director of Four Winds, said volunteers range from long-time residents to newcomers wanting the social experience and high school students.
"If the students are interested in a career in sound production, for example, that actual experience looks good on the their resume," he said.
Three events on Friday, April 7, are free - the interactive March Static in Bermagui town in the morning, the four-hour community opening and a collaboration of four artists that channels cabaret, recital and whimsy while combining classical, jazz, the mythical, primordial and comedy.
This year there is a whole mix of experiences and while it was almost exclusively classical we have some new collaborations that will appeal to people who aren't devotees of classical music.- Greg Lissaman, Four Winds co-executive director
Mr Lissaman is effusive about the program that the festival's creative director Matthew Hoy has curated.
Collaborations include the Australian String Quartet with the local Djinama Yilaga choir led by Cheryl Davison, jazz pianist and composer Paul Grabowsky with vocal powerhouse Ngaiire, and First Nations singer Jess Hitchcock who worked with Mr Grabowsky on an Archie Roach tribute.
"Matthew is keen to explore genres," Mr Lissaman said.
"He is looking at what happens when you put these different elements and different artists together.
"The vision of Four Winds founder Neilma Gantner was to bring exceptional musical experiences to this region and this program does that in spectacular fashion," he said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
