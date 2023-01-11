Two artists who have honed their craft together are putting on their first joint exhibition.
'Frida & Feathers Art Exhibition' features the work of Narooma locals Petti McInnes and Donna Goulding.
Putting their personal works on display is deeply personal, but greatly rewarding for the two artists.
"You are cutting work out of the paper or canvas or clay, and cutting a bit of yourself out too," Ms McInnes said.
"You are putting your heart and soul up for people to look at.
"Everyone has a response to artwork.
"Everyone can draw before they talk. Everyone has some response to artwork."
The pair first met when Ms McInnes moved to Narooma and attended a ceramics class. She was drawn to Ms Goulding's bright, fresh artwork.
They started creating together every Sunday, spending time painting and moulding and becoming great friends. Though they worked together, their works were quite different. Ms McInnes focuses on birds, Ms Goulding is inspired by Frida Kahlo.
"I've always been fascinated by birds," Ms McInnes said. She delights in watching birds as they move around in little gangs or observing how they interact with humans.
"A lot of them have characters like people I know," she said.
"I just love flight and feathers."
Ms Goulding said her fascination with Frida Kahlo came because she was a strong woman.
"Frida Kahlo's strong political, intellectual and deeply patriotic views always sought to be a strong voice for the oppressed women," she said.
"She inspires me to create and be honest."
Ms Goulding depicts this in her works, yet her creations manifest this same bold and strong spirit.
She said her art was greatly influenced by personal trauma she had been through and overcome.
"They've added meaning to my life," she said.
"They've brought me great joy and I hope they bring others joy as well."
'Frida & Feathers Art Exhibition' features around 40 art pieces by the two artists. The exhibition is running 10:30am to 4:30pm daily from January 13 to 27 at the SoART Gallery Narooma, Princes Highway.
The official opening, including live music, food and an artists' talk is January 21 from 5 to 7pm.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
