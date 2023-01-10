Carve it up at Summer Beats Block Party

Slip, slop, slap and kickflip! Whether you're into skating or just keen to vibe with your mates, head over to Moruya Skatepark for the Summer Beats Block Party Friday January 13.
From 10am-2pm, bring your friends and make a day of it. There will be a line-up of local bands and DJs, food trucks, a tie-dye station, water fights and so much more.
Eurobodalla Shire Council youth development officer Michaela Burtenshaw said the free skateboarding workshops would be a great way to level up and have some fun.
"The guys from Totem Skateboarding are providing all the equipment and coaching you need to get started," Ms Burtenshaw said.
"You never know, you might turn pro someday! The beginner classes are almost full so get in quick if you're keen to have a go."
Register for the skate workshop via Eventbrite.
If skating isn't your thing, Ms Burtenshaw said there would be live art, free food and ice cream plus games like archery.
"Bring your water pistol and a white t-shirt to tie-dye, and you'll be set for a sick day!" Ms Burtenshaw said.
A line-up of local bands including Flavuh and Golden Carmichael will play on stage as well as a live DJ set.
Muladha Gamara will open the event with a welcome ceremony and host workshops throughout the day.
The Summer Beats Block Party has been funded by the NSW Government. Local services supporting the day include: 54 reasons, Campbell Page, headspace, PCYC, Karralika, Community Health, The Family Place, Katungal, Red Cross and Marymead.
For more info email Michaela Burtenshaw, michaela.burtenshaw@esc.nsw.gov.au or call 4474 7422.
