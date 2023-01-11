Paul Ryan is the third owner of the magnificent garden at the Rectory in Bodalla since All Saints Church sold it.
He and his partner bought the property in February 2017.
"We were living in Sydney and we both grew up in the country on farms.
"We felt we weren't using the city anymore and wanted to move back to the country," he said.
They travelled to the area six times in search of their new home yet owning such an expansive garden "was never on the plan".
Mr Ryan had never really gardened until he moved to Bodalla.
"My grandfather was a keen gardener and I helped out on the farm and garden at home in country Victoria.
"That was a chore."
On arriving in Bodalla he decided he needed to learn more.
Mr Ryan took a horticultural course but discovered his real interest lay in garden design.
Thanks to COVID opening up remote learning, he completed a two-year course in garden design at the prestigious London College of Garden Design.
Mr Ryan's research indicated that the church sold the Rectory to the Lavers family who developed a market garden.
The next owners, the Kershaws, renovated the 1864-built house and began developing the ornamental garden.
"They won a Golden Spade from the ABC.
"Then we bought it so we are the third owners."
Mr Ryan has retained the garden's structure but considerably reshaped it to suit them and the way they live and has completely redone the underplanting, trying different plants and plant combinations.
It has become quite an experimental garden which he hopes will lead to effective plant combinations that he can use when eventually designing other people's gardens.
His inspired changes saw the garden featured on the Better Homes and Gardens TV program in October 2020 and in response to demand, he reopened the garden to the public in December 2020.
"The response is always good, they love it."
Mr Ryan will continue to experiment, combining well-known plants with interesting, less common ones.
The three-acre garden provides scope for creativity but also requires substantial knowledge and being mindful of the neighbouring two farms.
Problem-solving is another requirement.
"If something doesn't work for our aesthetic we have to fix it without upsetting the whole garden and keep it flowing.
"We are just the custodians and we will pass it on to someone else who will add their stamp just as we have done."
The garden is open every weekend in January and after that on selected weekends until the end of May as posted on the website, Facebook and Instagram.
