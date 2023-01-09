Locals may complain about what they believe to be crowded beaches on the south coast in summer, but for the local birdlife, crowded beaches aren't just an inconvenience, they are potentially deadly.
Summer is the main breeding season for many of the unique and endangered birds of the south coast, including Little Terns, Pied Oystercatchers and critically endangered Hooded Plovers.
As a result, little sand-coloured chicks, often no bigger than a tennis ball, will be hatching onto the beaches and trying to learn to survive.
These chicks are small and camouflaged, making them especially vulnerable to being trodden on or disturbed by humans visiting the beaches.
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) shorebird ranger, Kaitlyn O'Brien, is urging far south coast beachgoers to keep an eye out for these extremely cute, yet vulnerable young ones.
"NPWS and the South Coast Shorebird volunteers are extremely pleased that we have already seen Pied Oystercatcher chicks fledge from Wagonga Inlet at Narooma and further south at Disaster Bay," Ms O'Brien said.
"We are currently monitoring nests south of Moruya and near Tanja, as well as several chicks along the coast.
She said the outlook was positive for the Pied Oystercatcher this season.
NPWS Shorebird Ranger Anna Mueller is monitoring birds along the coastline between Wollongong and Batemans Bay and is cautiously hopeful for the critically endangered Hooded Plovers this season.
"We have already seen five fledglings and are currently keeping an eye on at least three chicks and a further two nests," Ms Mueller said.
"The range of the Hooded Plover has declined in eastern Australia since European settlement and on some parts of the NSW coast they are locally extinct. That's why these sightings down south are so precious.
"Now is the critical time in these endangered birds' breeding cycle, yet it coincides with peak summer crowds, increasing the risk that eggs and chicks will be trampled or disturbed," Ms Mueller said.
NPWS and volunteers will continue to work right through summer to protect these birds.
The best ways for beachgoers to also help are to:
The birds' breeding season is expected to run right through until March 2023.
For more information about the program go to South Coast Shorebird Recovery Program.
