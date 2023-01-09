Batemans Bay Bushwalkers' (BBBW) have capped off 2022 with a multi-day expedition on the Hume and Hovell Track.
A group of 10 club members established a base at Tumbarumba and completed five sections of the track in mid December.
The 426 kilometre long Hume and Hovell Track runs between Yass and Albury and passes through a mixture of regional landscapes - riverside corridors, grazing lands, woodlands, open and closed forest, pine plantations, sub alpine swamps and snow gum highlands. The track retraces the steps of Hamilton Hume and William Hovell on their expedition to Port Phillip in 1824.
READ MORE:
The western sections from Tumbarumba of the Hume and Hovell Track missed the worst from the Black Summer bushfires, although the walkers still hiked through some burnt sections.
The walkers could have been unlucky with the weather, as even in southern NSW temperatures in December can easily hit the 30s, but this year it was not the heat but the cold and rain they needed to worry about. Their week of walking had temperatures forecast to only reach highs of 15 degrees with lows of below 5 degrees. The area had been battered recently by heavy rain and strong winds. Some rapid clothing adjustments were made. But bar one day, the walkers had fine and perfect walking conditions.
Their first main day of walking was the 11km Lankey Creek section of the Hume and Hovell, through open terrain crossing the brand-new suspension bridge at Coppabella Creek.
Their longest day was the next day, a 17km trek between Tooma Road and Mannus Lake. The track followed Burra Creek down-stream through old gold diggings then climbed 300 metres, before it descended again to the Lake.
This was followed with an easier day with the Bay walkers taking on the 11km Munderoo section, featuring pine forests. On the return the walkers detoured to Paddy River Falls which, with the recent floods, was in spectacular full flow.
Their last day of walking saw the Bay walkers commuting far west, almost to Albury to North Lookout on Mount Jergle. From there their trek descended through eucalypt woodlands and pine plantations to Tunnel Road, a pleasant 11km bushwalk.
"The Hume and Hovell camp was the last of our camps for the year" said BBBW President, Karen McLatchy. "Club member and camp leader for the camp, Ian Barnes, planned the camp to sample some of the more interesting and scenic sections of the Hume and Hovell west of Tumbarumba."
"Similar camps are planned for 2023", she said.
The BBBW 2023 calendar commences with a walk on February 14.
For more information about the Batemans Bay Bushwalkers, or to join or participate, visit the BBBW website baybushwalkers.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.