The walkers could have been unlucky with the weather, as even in southern NSW temperatures in December can easily hit the 30s, but this year it was not the heat but the cold and rain they needed to worry about. Their week of walking had temperatures forecast to only reach highs of 15 degrees with lows of below 5 degrees. The area had been battered recently by heavy rain and strong winds. Some rapid clothing adjustments were made. But bar one day, the walkers had fine and perfect walking conditions.