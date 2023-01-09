Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
New native garden blooming to life

Updated January 9 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 3:47pm
Branch librarian Donna Lawrence and Councils community development manager Kim Bush explore the new garden. Picture supplied.

A new native garden is blooming to life outside Moruya Library.

