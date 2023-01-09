New native garden blooming to life

A new native garden is blooming to life outside Moruya Library.
Two-years ago, the library entrance was a weedy mess.
Council's community development manager Kim Bush felt the space could become more appealing to the eye as well as a cultural and learning experience.
She rallied the sustainability team and parks crew and got to work creating spectacular "outdoor rooms".
Among the more than 500 native plants decorating the space, the special corymbia ficifolia 'baby orange' flowering gum is blooming for the first time.
"We hope this garden inspires others to recognise different native plant varieties they can buy locally and plant at home," Ms Bush said.
"We purchased native plants from local nurseries and designed the garden in a way to conserve water.
"Even the species of grass we used around the site, called zoysia, grows slowly and uses less water."
Ms Bush said the relationships between critter, plant and shelter were also explained on signs as you strolled through the garden.
"The signage will also assist with community and school group visits to the garden where education is provided on water-wise and sustainable gardens and their inhabitants," Ms Bush said.
The garden is maintained by Landcare volunteers, eco crews and library volunteers. Ms Bush said there was more to come with landscaping, a yarning circle and seating to be completed this year.
Another recent addition to the library and The Bas surrounds was a pizza oven, installed in November.
"There will be certain days we'll fire up the oven for people to bake their bread or some pizza, to bring the kids and a picnic blanket to enjoy dinner outside," Ms Bush said.
The pizza oven was funded by the NSW Government's Reconnect grant program. To find out when the oven fires up next, keep an eye on the council's events webpage.
