RSPCA Eurobodalla president urges community to speak up for rodeo animals

Updated January 10 2023 - 12:55pm, first published January 9 2023 - 2:04pm
Moruya rodeo. File picture.

RSPCA Eurobodalla is calling for residents to speak up as the council seeks community feedback on a five-year licence renewal allowing the Rodeo Association of Moruya to run events at the Moruya Showground.

