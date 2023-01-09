RSPCA Eurobodalla is calling for residents to speak up as the council seeks community feedback on a five-year licence renewal allowing the Rodeo Association of Moruya to run events at the Moruya Showground.
The rodeo has run for 48 years and is consistent with the council's plan of management for the showground.
Eurobodalla RSPCA president Louise Webb said everyone should take the opportunity to speak up for the animals involved in rodeos.
"Rodeos involve distress, fear and potential serious injury to the animals involved," Ms Webb said.
"Let the council know that cruelty to sentient creatures cannot pass as entertainment in the 21st century.
"Rodeos need a special exemption from the NSW Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1979 to happen at all. Why? Because otherwise the people running them would be breaking the law and committing animal cruelty offences."
Rodeos are banned in the ACT, the United Kingdom and in some states of the USA.
The council is also considering mandatory compliance with the NSW Code of Practice for animals used in rodeo events as an additional condition should the licence be granted.
Community submissions close 10am on January 31. For more information, or to have your say, visit the council's Public notice: Licence for Moruya rodeo page.
"A few minutes of your time could make a world of difference to many animals," Ms Webb said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
