Extra rubbish bins and daily emptying were not enough to keep the Batemans Bay CBD trash-free over the peak holiday period, with the council accepting they were caught out by piles of trash.
Eurobodalla Council's General Manager Warwick Winn described locked public toilets and overflowing bins in Batemans Bay over the New Year break as unacceptable.
Mr Winn said despite doubling the number of street bins and emptying them daily, the Batemans Bay CBD and foreshore looked a mess at times with litter spilling out of bins, and members of the public resorting to shopping trolleys to contain the waste.
"We thought we had it covered with ten extra bins on the Bay foreshore alone," Mr Winn said.
"We've now placed 12 additional bins around the waterfront, but we as a council will set about finding a better long-term solution.
"I don't want to see this happen again. Businesses are doing their best to attract visitors and the community expect their towns to present well."
Mr Winn also acknowledged issues with locked public toilets around the Bay on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
He said the council's cleaning contractor had let them down, leaving the council staff scrambling to open the toilets after complaints started coming through.
"This is unacceptable, and we will do better next time," he said.
"We need to get these simple things right, and I'm determined that we will."
Toilets were also locked at popular beaches include Surf Beach, with swimmers having to travel to Casey's Beach of Malua Bay for a bathroom.
