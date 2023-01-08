Five swimmers were pulled from the surf and NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to McKenzie's Beach on Saturday [January 7] at 6.30pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to reports of a group of swimmers, including two children "in distress".
"Five people were assessed by paramedics, including three adults and two children," the spokesperson said.
"Two patients were taken to Batemans Bay District Hospital for observations."
It comes just days after the marine safety warning issued by NSW Police and Surf Life Saving NSW [SLSNSW].
"During that period there were six drownings, including two fathers going to the aid of their children in waterways," he said.
"This festive period has probably been one of the most operationally busy periods for Surf Life Saving NSW and its volunteer lifesavers and lifeguards that we've seen in over six years."
