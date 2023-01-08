Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Five people including two children pulled from surf at McKenzie's Beach

Sally Foy
Updated January 8 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
Five swimmers were pulled from the surf and NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to McKenzie's Beach on Saturday [January 7] at 6.30pm.

