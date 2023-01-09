Cartoonist Trevor Neville covers basic drawing and illustration techniques, step-by-step tips, and handy hints to making paper come to life with characters. Whether kids are just starting out or already have a passion for drawing, they'll have fun creating their own cartoons to take home. The workshop costs $5 for kids aged six to 12 years. Bookings available online via Eventbrite. It's at Moruya Library on Wednesday, January 11 and Narooma Library on Thursday, January 12 between 10.30am to 11.30am.

