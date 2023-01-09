Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Entertain the kids or entertain yourself at these great local events in Eurobodalla

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
January 9 2023
Bells Family Carnival is open every night from 7pm to 10pm until the end of January. Photo from file.

Bells Family Carnival

Family fun

For more than 50 years, Bells Family Carnival has been visiting Batemans Bay in summer. There's rides, carnival ally and festival food such as chip on a stick. It's open every night from 7pm to 10pm until the end of January.

