For more than 50 years, Bells Family Carnival has been visiting Batemans Bay in summer. There's rides, carnival ally and festival food such as chip on a stick. It's open every night from 7pm to 10pm until the end of January.
Hundreds and thousands of LEGO bricks shaped into buildings, monsters, planes and landscapes. There's also tables to let your own creativity run wild. It's at Club Narooma on Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14. Tickets available online via trybooking.com.
Cartoonist Trevor Neville covers basic drawing and illustration techniques, step-by-step tips, and handy hints to making paper come to life with characters. Whether kids are just starting out or already have a passion for drawing, they'll have fun creating their own cartoons to take home. The workshop costs $5 for kids aged six to 12 years. Bookings available online via Eventbrite. It's at Moruya Library on Wednesday, January 11 and Narooma Library on Thursday, January 12 between 10.30am to 11.30am.
Local artists Donna Goulding and Perpetua McInnes host a joint exhibition of original paintings, drawings and ceramic at SoART Gallery in Narooma. It's on Saturday, January 14 from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Phone 0412 840 512.
Comedians Peter Green, Michelle Betts, Michelle Van Look and Rob Andrews will take the stage for a hilarious night at Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on Saturday, January 14. The show starts at 7.30pm and runs to 11pm and tickets are available online.
The production by Wayfarers Australia includes singing and music and promises great fun for children 12 years and under. Bookings required via Eventbrite. It's on Saturday, January 14 at Narooma Library from 10.30am to 11am.
Enjoy a summer evening of musical magic and works by Mozart and Klezmer performed on clarinet by the Batehaven Trio. Bring family, friends and a picnic dinner to Narooma Library and enjoy this special outdoor performance. It's an alcohol-free event and bookings are essential. The show starts at 5.30pm and runs to 7pm. Phone 4476 1164.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
