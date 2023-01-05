Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Police marine safety warning follows man overboard at Narooma George Bass Surf Marathon

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated January 5 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On day four of the George Bass Surf Marathon during onlookers witnessed a passenger onboard a vessel going over the bar at Narooma fall overboard.

In the seven days between Christmas Day and [Monday] January 2 Surf Lifesaving NSW lifesavers and lifeguards rescued over 1200 people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.