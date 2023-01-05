In the seven days between Christmas Day and [Monday] January 2 Surf Lifesaving NSW lifesavers and lifeguards rescued over 1200 people.
During that period there were six drownings, including two fathers going to the aid of their children in waterways.
This spate of drownings and near drownings prompted a statewide warning by NSW Police and Surf Life Saving NSW (SLSNSW) today [January 5] about marine safety for people using the state's waterways.
SLSNSW CEO Steven Pearce said it was inherently important to remember during the remaining summer months the safest place to swim is a patrolled location.
"This festive period has probably been one of the most operationally busy periods for Surf Life Saving NSW and its volunteer lifesavers and lifeguards that we've seen in over six years," Mr Pearce said.
"Not one drowning has occurred between the red and yellow flags. All drownings have occurred in unpatrolled locations."
He described the 1200 rescues as an "amazing" result and urged the community to only swim at patrolled locations.
"We have an abundant amount of resources there to protect the community during the summer period with our drones, our helicopters, dozens of jet skis and obviously thousands of lifesavers," Mr Pearce said.
"The primary message is swim between the red and yellow flags at a patrolled location."
He compared this year's six drownings to ten last year and said one drowning is too many.
"People may think that's a good story, it is in the fact that our lifesavers have rescued over 1200 people so if not for the efforts of our lifesavers dozens and dozens of people would have lost their lives this summer," Mr Pearce said.
"One drowning is too many and we've just seen the stories behind six tragic drownings since the commencement of summer."
This summer is an anomaly, according to Mr Pearce. He said it was the first true Australian summer with hot conditions since 2019 and the Black Summer bushfires.
"Since then we've had COVID-19 lockdowns, we've had COVID-19 restrictions and we've had vast amounts of flooding," he said.
"We've seen a massive inundation and influx of visitation down onto the NSW coastline. The beaches are overrun, we understand people are trying to get away from the crowds but the risk is if you try and get away from the crowds to an unpatrolled location there is no one there watching you.
"If our lifesavers can't see you they have no chance of rescuing you," Mr Pearce said.
Phoning 000 in emergency situations gives people the best chance of survival because lifesavers and lifeguards at nearby locations are able to quickly respond.
This was the case on day four of the George Bass Surf Marathon during which onlookers witnessed a passenger onboard a vessel going over the bar at Narooma fall overboard.
Emergency services responded and it is understood the person overboard was taken to South East Regional Hospital at Bega.
The marathon - which takes place between the first and seventh of January - runs across seven legs in what is considered one of the world's hardest rowing courses.
Competitors were meant to take part in a huge 36 kilometre leg from Bermagui to Tathra. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the course was changed following an assessment of conditions at the start of the day.
As a result, the competition's safety team made the call to adopt an anti-clockwise course with four turning buoys to take place solely in Tathra.
NSW Police marine area command Inspector Dave Carlin also lent his voice to today's marine safety warning.
"Most people are out there having fun and they're doing the right thing but there is a minority that don't follow the rules," Insp Carlin said.
"We're out there and we're pulling up and interacting with as many people as possible and we will be doing those safety checks, ensuring compliance and conducting random breath tests to ensure there's no issues on the water."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
