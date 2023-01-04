Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Pavement repair work to Kings Highway between Nelligen and River Forest Road

Updated January 4 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:01pm
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Tuesday, January 10 to Friday, January 20 on the Kings Highway north of Nelligen for ongoing repair work.

