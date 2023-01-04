Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Tuesday, January 10 to Friday, January 20 on the Kings Highway north of Nelligen for ongoing repair work.
Pavement repair work will be carried out at various locations along a 22-kilometre section of the highway between Nelligen and River Forest Road.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on weekdays, weather permitting.
Single lane closures, stop/slow traffic conditions and a reduced speed of 40 km/h will be in place during work times.
Motorists are advised to drive to conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control, and allow up to an additional 10 minutes travel time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
