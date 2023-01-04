Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Strong wind warning for Batemans and Eden Coast plus other weather from around the region

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated January 4 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy rain slowing traffic. Picture by Andy Zakeli

On a cloudy and rainy day across the region, similar weather is anticipated to impact NSW across the coming days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.