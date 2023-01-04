Strong wind warning for Batemans and Eden Coast plus other weather from around the region

On a cloudy and rainy day across the region, similar weather is anticipated to impact NSW across the coming days.
A strong wind warning has been issued for both the Batemans and Eden Coast.
The Bureau issued the warning earlier this morning, with the winds set to coincide with the cloudy and intermittent rain throughout the region.
The chance of a severe thunderstorm currently sits at 80% with winds expected to be on average southerly in the 15 to 25 km/h but could be become stronger in the afternoon.
Strong wind warnings have also been issued for Sydney Enclosed Waters, Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast while in the Illawarra and Sydney Coast a gale warning has been issued.
While in the Nowra there is a 90% chance of rain over the next two days, however the amount will drop to between 0 to 6mm over the rest of the week.
UV Index for the region is anticipated to reach 11 which is classified as extreme, sun protection is recommended. While in the Batemans Bay and Eden areas, UV is expected to reach 12.
In the Southern Highlands, significant rainfall is predicted in the evening, with possibly a severe thunderstorm in the mix.
Wind speed in the region is expected to be between 15 and 25 km/h in the early afternoon, shifting from a northeast to a southeasterly.
For Goulburn, it is a similar situation, with rainfall expected in the late afternoon to evening while wind speed will hover around the 20 km/h mark. Showers are currently increasing with a storm predicted for the region.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
