84 Oulla Creek Firetrail, Moruya

By House of the Week
January 11 2023 - 9:30am
Epitome of country living

5 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 84 Oulla Creek Firetrail, Moruya
  • Price: Contact agent
  • Agency: Fraser-Gray Real Estate
  • Contact: Peter Asbury 0401 030 767
  • Inspect: By appointment

Located on the banks of the majestic Deua River and borded by Burra Creek, "Deua River Farm is considered one of the region's premier properties," said agent Peter Asbury.

