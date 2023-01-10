Epitome of country living

Located on the banks of the majestic Deua River and borded by Burra Creek, "Deua River Farm is considered one of the region's premier properties," said agent Peter Asbury.
Offered by the owners for the first time in 31 years, the homestead sits in a commanding position with stunning views.
Large covered outdoor entertainment areas are provided by the wraparound verandahs that look onto rolling paddocks and a number of sheds and workshops.
The extensive use of timber gives a natural, warm feel to this distinctive country property. On entry the foyer beckons you into this beautiful home with the formal lounge room with French doors opening onto the verandah. The open plan kitchen, dining and family room forms the hub of the home with a cosy fireplace for those cooler evenings.
Two bedrooms on ground level the main with walk in robe and ensuite, the other is serviced by the main bathroom with separate toilet. Venture up the timber staircase and there are three other generous bedrooms all with built-ins and a powder room, which open onto a large family/games room and study.
A 6.2kW back-to-grid solar system sits on one of the many sheds and workshops. There are eight paddocks with 5 hectares under irrigation as well as cattle handling facilities.
"Commercially, Deua River Farm is well recognised for its outstanding vegetable production and supplied varied produce into both Canberra and Moruya farmers' markets.
With approximately 82 acres, Deua River Farm "is an outstanding property in a very tightly-held area known for its safe seasons and production capabilities."
