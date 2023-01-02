George Bass Surfboat and Ski Marathon back with a bang

Following the event's postponement for a couple of years due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Black Summer Bushfires, the George Bass Surfboat and Ski Marathon has officially gotten underway once again.
And after such horrific weather and a global pandemic it was clear skies on New Years Day at Batemans Bay and Moryua on the far South Coast.
Across the seven legs there are different courses with varying distances that covers from Batemans Bay to Merimbula in an 188 kilometre stretch down the coastline.
On day one of competitions, Nathan Haythorpe from Kiama Downs won the Male Spec Ski with a time of 2:05:40. Kiama's Pete Gallagher finished third (around five minutes behind Haythorpe) and Thirroul's Ian Sakoff ended up finishing fifth.
It was successful day all-round for Haythorpe - picking up the Pickett Memorial Trophy for being the first ski to reach the beach at Moryua.
In the Male Open Boat division, Moruya Vikings won with a time of 2:14:32. In the Male Super Vet Boat, Bulli were beaten out by North Cronulla by around four minutes to finish in second.
Day two of racing will see the Female Super Vets, Female Vets, Female Opens, Male Super Vets, Male Vets and Male Opens division take to the water from Moruya to Tuross Heads.
The 2023 event marks the first since the tragic passing of legend of the local surf life saving scene, Rod Mercer.
Illawarra born and bred, Mercer and his brother Chris were involved in the Bulli Surf Life Saving Club almost since birth, their father Owen ultimately becoming a life member of the club.
Mercer was a mainstay for Bulli Surf Club in the George Bass Surf Marathon for a number of years.
The event began in 1975 and the addition of surf-skis were added in 1990.
Across the next week of racing competitors across different divisions will start and finish at other Surf Clubs such as Narooma, Bermagui, Tathra and Pambula Beach.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
