The Princes Highway reopened earlier this morning at Narooma following a serious multiple vehicle crash yesterday afternoon.
A woman has died and four were seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash which occurred on Old South Coast Road at Carunna, which is 5 kilometres from Narooma.
Police said they were told a vehicle travelling north and a vehicle travelling south collided, causing a third vehicle to also crash.
Four people from the two vehicles which collided were taken to Bega and Moruya Hospitals with serious injuries.
The five occupants of the third vehicle are uninjured.
Emergency services, crash investigators and traffic crews attended the incident.
"Officers from South Coast Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit," police said.
"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway, and anyone who may have dashcam footage or information that can assist is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The highway had been closed in both directions near Old South Coast Road.
Diversions have now been lifted now that the highway has reopened.
There are no delays to traffic through the area.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
