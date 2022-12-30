Princes Highway remains closed at Narooma but Brogo crash has been cleared

UPDATED 7PM
The Princes Highway remains closed in both directions at Narooma due to a serious multiple vehicle crash near Old South Coast Road.
Motorists in light vehicles who need to travel can consider using Old Highway as an alternative route.
This diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles which need to divert via the Kings Highway, Cooma-Braidwood Road, the Monaro Highway and the Snowy Mountains Highway.
Motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Emergency services, crash investigators and traffic crews are attending the incident.
Meanwhile further south at Brogo, all lanes of the Princes Highway are now open after an earlier car crash.
Only one lane of the highway was open under stop/slow traffic control.
Traffic conditions at Brogo are returning to normal.
EARLIER
The Princes Highway is closed in both directions at Narooma due to a serious multi-vehicle crash at Old South Coast Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area as there are no suitable diversions.
Motorists already in the area are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time as traffic is heavy.
Further south, only one lane of the Princes Highway is open at Brogo due to car crash at Warrigal Range Road.
Stop/slow traffic control is in place on the highway to allow one direction of traffic through at a time.
Motorists are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Emergency services and traffic crews are responding to both incidents.
