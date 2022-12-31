Meeting to put focus on zombie development concerns

Greens Bega candidate Cathy Griff is calling for residents and visitors to the south coast this summer to be informed of possible threats to their favourite holiday places by zombie developments, which are poised to transform large swathes of the coastal environment.
Ms Griff will meet with 'Friends of Coila' group at Tuross Head on January 2 when concerned local residents hold an event 'Farewell to Peace at Tuross'.
"Beach goers on the beautiful south coast these holidays are likely unaware of the developments about to take place in these sensitive coastal environments," Cr Griff said.
"As land values rose, dormant development applications (DAs) approved between eight and 36 years ago, under regulations vastly different from those in place today, were being re-activated with little input from local planning authorities or the need to meet a Biodiversity Development Assessment Report."
Cr Griff said that the Greens planning policies wouldn't allow for this to continue.
"The Greens propose existing DAs over five years old should be reassessed through the planning system, with inappropriate approvals required to redesign, take a land swap or receive compensation where appropriate.
"This five year consent cap to dormant land is required today," she said.
"We understand some level of development will take place however, in full awareness of the latest State of the Environment report and the threats of climate change and sea level rise, we must ensure that 2022 standards be applied to these old approvals.
Eurobodalla Greens Deputy Mayor Alison Worthington said it was vital to consider the broader picture when looking at the amount of land clearing taking place for development and the need for reform of the NSW Planning system in regard to zombie developments.
"It is not about isolated patches of land but about habitat destruction right up and down the coast from 10 to 100 hectares, in Yamba and Kingscliff, through to Manyana, Callala, and Culburra and of course right here in the Bega electorate," Ms Worthington said.
"Minor tweaks to the planning regulations in 2020 placed only slightly more obligation on a developer to show physical commencement to keep their DAs from lapsing if not completed within five years.
"The NSW Government chose shoring up investment certainty over applying contemporary environmental assessments to protect our coastal villages from outdated 1980's subdivisions."
Cr Griff said representatives who would "stop the developer onslaught from wrecking our precious coasts forever and to restore faith in the planning process" where needed in state parliament.
Greens Bega Candidate, Cathy Griff and Eurobodalla Greens Deputy Mayor Alison Worthington will meet with the Friends of Coila group and view the Anderson Ave zombie development site at 10am on January 2.
