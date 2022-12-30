Repurposing for Resilience [RfR] Eurobodalla, on the NSW far South Coast, is rapidly developing recognition for working outside the box in the waste management sector.
Established in 2022 as a not-for-profit incorporated association, RfR is championing the reuse and repurposing of solar panels and associated industry e-waste in the region.
To address the lack of any competent industry exit plan for this kind of waste, this small but innovative entity is tackling the issue, reducing landfill, creating industry and working towards a circular economy.
RfR is, by default, part of a much larger movement committed to finding solutions to problems created by the 'throw-away economy'.
"We're focusing primarily, but not exclusively, on the solar PV industry," President Stephen Cornthwaite said.
"The irony is that, despite its motivating impetus to be part of an environmental solution, growth in the solar PV industry creates a landfill burden from still-functioning equipment."
To maintain integrity of purpose, solar panels must be able to pay back the embedded environmental deficit involved with manufacture and implementation with a minimum number of years in service.
Sending a working solar panel to landfill or an industrial materials recycling plant just makes the resultant environmental deficit larger.
Although our primary motivator is dealing with solar industry waste our commitment to contributing parochially means we're becoming involved in a wider area of interests as we develop methodologies, processes and local networks here in the Eurobodalla.
RfR was successful with funding through the powerhouse Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF).
This project was the first if its kind to receive funding in Round 1 of the Innovate to Regenerate program, established for innovative solutions to regenerate and future-proof Australia's precious natural environment and communities. The base level funding will assist RfR to operate over a two-year pilot, proving feasibility for the initiative at a grassroots level.
RfR will kick into action in 2023 in support of the Nature Coast Marine Group's (NCMG) inaugural 'what's under the wharf' event, to be held in Narooma on January 9.
RfR has created a series of marine-themed critters common to the area from discarded fluorescent light fittings. These were removed from the CWA Moruya and Narooma buildings as a part of solar and electrical upgrade works and were destined for landfill.
A customised CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machine put together under the direction of member Ben Tindale of Tindale Systems was used to create the icons that will be available for sale at the event.
Proceeds from the sale of these wonderful pieces will go towards assisting the NCMG in its efforts to ensure the unique local biodiversity is preserved during the development/replacement of the old wharf.
With the support and encouragement of the Eurobodalla Shire Council, RfR anticipates establishing a presence at the Moruya transfer station, where PV panels and associated components can be dropped off free of charge, to be tested, processed, and stored ready for reuse or repurposing.
An essential part of the RFR program includes the establishment of a local training facility and a publicly accessible shop front/gallery presence.
Given a suitable venue, RFR plans to develop a series of exhibitions, workshops and training events for the local region.
More importantly, RFR anticipates bringing much-needed, nationally recognised, accredited training courses to the local community.
Currently, Eurobodalla locals are required to travel to Canberra, Sydney or Nowra for mandatory industry training. RFR is working with a NFP Registered Training Organisation to develop the requisite courses for our growing local industries and is seeking assistance from local government and business philanthropists interested in contributing to a better future for our region.
If you are able to help with a suitable space or wish to join as a member or become involved, please get in touch via rfreurobodalla@gmail.com or visit www.rfreurobodalla.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.