NORTH NOWRA, The Grotto: This is a beautiful walk with steep entrances and exits zigzagging down 45 metres from the cliff tops to the banks of the Shoalhaven River. Drive from Nowra via Illaroo Road, McMahons Road, Hansons Road, Gunyuma Crescent and Yurunga Drive. Just past Kareela Crescent around the bend you will find a spot to park 3 or 4 cars off the road. There is a Danger sign there warning about the cliff tops in the vicinity. You will see two signs: to the Lookout and The Grotto. Firstly, go to the lookout and see a magnificent view of the river, the golf course and Nowra district through the tree-tops. Now take the right track to The Grotto. Another track to the right is where you will come out at the finish of the walk. Keep left and zigzag down a steep set of rocky steps almost to the river level. Go right, as the way to the left goes to a gate for the Nowra Golf Course. Take great care with children on the walk down.