Illawarra shoppers are still seeing empty shelves where the frozen chips should be, and the ongoing shortages are threatening to hit the South Coast where it hurts - at the fish shop.
The continued supply problems have caused at least one South Coast chippery to shut its doors this week, months after heavy rains wreaked havoc with potato farmers' crops.
Major supermarkets Coles and Woolworths have been unable to provide frozen chips at many Illawarra outlets, and the giants can't say when supplies will be back online.
At Shellharbour Village fish shop Santorini by the Sea, owner Burak Ozturk is clever enough to have a range of options, unlike the supermarkets who usually rely on two major companies.
He said potato scallop supplies had been disrupted at one stage, but the chips were good to go.
"I've got about three or four different suppliers, so if one of them doesn't have it I try and go to another one, bounce around," Mr Ozturk said. "It's not the same pricing ... but you do what you have to do to get through it.
"I wouldn't be able to open the doors [without chips] - I can't sit there and cut potatoes myself."
In Bateman's Bay popular fish shop Roy's could not open as it had no spuds.
A Coles spokesperson said it would be several weeks before stocks were normalised.
"Poor weather in the eastern states has affected supply of some frozen potato products across the industry," the spokesperson said.
"We thank customers for their patience while we work hard with suppliers to minimise disruption and return stock to normal levels in the coming months."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
