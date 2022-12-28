Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on
What's on

The ultimate school holiday guide to the Eurobodalla

Updated December 29 2022 - 10:19am, first published December 28 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ultimate school holiday guide to the Eurobodalla

Bells Family Carnival

For more than 50 years, Bells Family Carnival has been visiting Batemans Bay in summer. There's rides, carnival ally and festival food such as chip on a stick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.