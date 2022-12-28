Learning to surf? Your ultimate guide to the Eurobodalla's best beginner beaches

Low tide is better for beginners than high tide. In low tide conditions, waves break earlier, offering beginners a longer ride.

No beach surf is ever the same two days in a row. Ensure you use discernment and surf within your limits. If you're not a confident swimmer, postpone learning to surf for now, and swim between the flags.

Beaches in the Eurobodalla face east, so any wind with an 'E' in it isn't fantastic, although you'll still find waves to catch. Ideal wind conditions are 'offshore', or will include 'W'.