Learning to surf? Your ultimate guide to the Eurobodalla's best beginner beaches

Summer is well and truly here, which means days that stretch into evenings, bitumen too hot to walk on and countless trips to the beach.
A Sweeney Report estimated two and a half million Australians surf.
For those who don't, summer is the perfect time to learn, and the Eurobodalla the ideal classroom.
Australian Community Media chatted to Broulee Surf School's Head Coach and former pro-surfer Shane Wehner and Surf the Bay's owner Tim Lassau to get their recommendations on which beaches are best for beginners in the Eurobodalla, and in which conditions.
Surfing lingo and discussion of ideal conditions can feel like a difficult barrier to entry, but here are some beginner-friendly tips:
So, grab a board, slug on some wax and get out there this summer.
Cookies Beach, South Durras:
Cookies Beach is a great protected beach for beginner surfers to catch some waves in a safe environment. Many surf schools have operated out of Cookies beach in the past.
It's slightly northern facing compared to other beaches on the list, so you can expect bigger waves from a northern swell.
Surf Beach:
Aptly named, Surf Beach is the first major beach south of Batemans Bay facing out to the ocean. It's a reliable source of beginner waves.
It's east-facing but protected from big southerly swells and strong southerly winds.
North Broulee:
"North Broulee has waves for learners 350 days a year," said Mr Wehner.
It's where Broulee Surf School and Surf the Bay predominantly operate their lessons.
It's great for beginners in almost any swell.
South Broulee:
"South Broulee is great in summer, because most summer wind is normally from the north east, but beginners don't want to be there in a southerly," said Mr Lassau.
The beach faces south west and is patrolled by lifeguards in summer.
Joshs Beach, Dalmeny:
Surf the Bay run their Narooma-based surf school from Joshs Beach. It is a long, open beach protected from southerly big swells and offering a great selection of waves for beginners.
Mr Lassau points out it can be more prone to rips because it is without the protection of a northern headland.
He reaffirms the need to always swim within your limits and with caution.
Bar Beach, Narooma:
Bar Beach offers waves for everyone, from beginners and intermediates to surfing pros.
It is east-facing, with some protection from a southerly. Best surfed on a north-easterly wind.
Their ultimate tip: kickstart your learning journey with some lessons.
Broulee Surf School and Surf the Bay run classes daily during summer.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
