Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Learning to surf? Your ultimate guide to the Eurobodalla's best beginner beaches

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated December 29 2022 - 9:10am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learning to surf? Your ultimate guide to the Eurobodalla's best beginner beaches

Summer is well and truly here, which means days that stretch into evenings, bitumen too hot to walk on and countless trips to the beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.