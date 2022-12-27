The Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) has been very busy undertaking practical projects in 2022.
The aim has been to achieve a more resilient community and low carbon economy in the Eurobodalla.
SHASA president Kathryn Maxwell proudly reflected on some of the highlights. They included:
Ms Maxwell assures that SHASA has plenty planned for 2023 including:
Would you like to be part of the team that delivers all of these practical projects for the Eurobodalla Shire?
To join as a volunteer, or just find out more about SHASA please send an email to contact.shasa@gmail.com or call Kathryn Maxwell on 0467 558 645.
People with all sorts of skills, ideas, passions and backgrounds are welcome.
