Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance delivers to Eurobodalla Shire in 2022

Updated December 28 2022 - 10:18am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Southcoast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) has been very busy undertaking practical projects in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.