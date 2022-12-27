Running an EV Day - Electrify Everything Expo at Corrigans Beach, Batemans Bay which provided an opportunity to chat with 17 local owners of a range of electric vehicles. More than 1000 people attended including Fiona Phillips, MP for Gilmore and Michael Holland, MP for Bega.

Upgrading CWA Moruya, CWA Narooma and Batemans Bay Uniting Church to operate as Heatwave and Bushfire Havens. The solar and battery systems will significantly reduce their day to day running costs.

Providing leadership training for 24 locals through the Regenerate Eurobodalla Program.

Installing solar and batteries at Marine Rescue Batemans Bay

Engaging with six communities across the Eurobodalla to co-design microgrid feasibility business cases.

Developing a Heatwave and Bushfire Haven Strategy for the Eurobodalla with detailed costings to upgrade 13 additional community facilities and seven council facilities.

Making available a mobile generator for bushfire victims in the Bodalla region at no cost, and renting it out to community groups to use at community events.

Securing funding for electronic jacks for Rally for Recovery.

Providing a weekly bag of healthy food to 20 families in Moruya.