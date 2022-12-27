Humans are a pretty busy lot, so now is the time to remind them to book you into the doggie hotel, aka the local kennel if they are not taking you with them. I love going there - I make new friends and often I catch up with canine buddies who holiday there regularly. New human friends play with me, walk me, feed me and even bath me. I have a great time and I get a rest from entertaining everyone like I do at home.

