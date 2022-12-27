As summer approaches, full of time on the beach, in the water and lying in the sun, Narooma Dog Training Club are offering reminders about canine safety, from a dog's perspective.
Woof, Woof!
I'm Charlie dog and I'm very excited because summer is on its way and the sunshine feels so friendly on my fur. I just love to be out in the park on sunny days. When I feel a bit too hot, I quickly look for a shady place where I can lie down and relax.
I'm very lucky my owners look after me in the heat and help me stay sun safe. They notice when I pant badly and need a drink of water. They also realise that my nose can get sunburnt, and my paws can get burnt and blistered walking on hot paths and on the hot sand on the beach. So we enjoy our daily walks in the early morning or late afternoon.
And wow! Those meaty flavoured ice water treats they make for me are so delicious and cooling. Just the thing to cool down a hot doggie.
Sometimes my humans take me out in the car. I love the ride, but it does get hot in that metal box. Thank goodness my owner understands this and keeps the air- conditioning on, or winds down my window a little. It is such fun - the breeze flaps my ears and ruffles my fur, keeping me beautifully cool!
Sometimes I have to stay in the car while the humans do their shopping - I understand, but I really don't like doing this. One of my doggie friends died of heat stroke when her owner left her in the car. Unlike humans, we canines can't sweat to cool our bodies, so we can quickly become dehydrated and even suffer organ failure.
If only my friend's owner had left water, parked the car in the shade and left a window down a little for her. I usually prefer to stay at home in a shady spot with my water bowl handy, on really hot days. Fortunately my owner knows this is best for me.
They also know to put me on a wet, tap cold towel if I do get overheated.
READ MORE:
Sometimes I get to take time away from home with my humans. I wish all of my canine friends were so fortunate. In the excitement of the holiday season, some humans seem to forget to make arrangements for their four legged friends. Can you believe that? After all the house guarding, and hours of fun and entertainment we provide throughout the year as their faithful companions.
Humans are a pretty busy lot, so now is the time to remind them to book you into the doggie hotel, aka the local kennel if they are not taking you with them. I love going there - I make new friends and often I catch up with canine buddies who holiday there regularly. New human friends play with me, walk me, feed me and even bath me. I have a great time and I get a rest from entertaining everyone like I do at home.
So start nudging and smooching up to your owners, especially when those pesky suitcases make an appearance.
Summer and holidays are such a fun times - I hope you have a good one this year.
Woof, Woof!
