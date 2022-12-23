Charles Body of Kaleen has answered the call for information regarding the origins of Gearys Gap at Lake George ('Will the real Gearys Gap please stand up', November 19, 2022). "The website of the Bywong Community Association reports that Daniel Geary had a hotel (called the The Currency Lad) in the 1830s near what is now Gearys Gap," he reports, adding, "I think it's time to mount a campaign to have a sign at Gearys Gap, so the name does not die out."