Entries close soon for the 20th Moruya Citizen of the Year

By Shirley Hayes-Cornish President Moruya Rotary, Nsw Project Manager Shep, Rawcs
Updated December 27 2022 - 10:52am, first published 9:30am
2019 Moruya Citizens of the Year, Senior, Phil Smith and Junior, Jaylah Hancock-Cameron. Photo supplied

Entries close on January 7 for the 20th Moruya Citizen of the Year Award so think about people you know who give outstanding volunteer contributions to the Moruya community and make a nomination.

