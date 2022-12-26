Entries close soon for the 20th Moruya Citizen of the Year

Entries close on January 7 for the 20th Moruya Citizen of the Year Award so think about people you know who give outstanding volunteer contributions to the Moruya community and make a nomination.
Nominations for all wonderful contributors are welcome, be it in, for example, sport, education, culture, environment or community service.
In 2020 and 2021 we were not able to honour our outstanding volunteers that are announced on Australia Day. Now is the time to nominate your choice for 2022.
In the meantime, here is some information on our recipients from previous years.
2019 - Senior Phil Smith and Junior, Jaylah Hancock- Cameron.
Phil Smith, an ex-Moruya High School teacher, has been a giver for 20 years to local sport as participant/manager/coach or umpire for the Moruya Men's Hockey Club, Broulee Soccer Club and Nippers, and in the Olympic Torch Relay.
He has similarly volunteered for Rotary as a Youth Director, Treasurer and host to International Students.
He has used his talents for Legacy, St Vincent de Paul, the Breakfast Program at Moruya School and as a singer in the Barbershop Quartet that performs in retirement villages.
Jaylah Hancock-Cameron was Moruya's second Junior Citizen of the Year and she is the one to watch. On December 3, 2022 at just 20 she was second in the Open Australia Mile Championships that has a prize of $1200.
In January 2023 her challenge is with the World Cross Country Relay Team.
2018 - Ron and Heather Chesser are known as 'Mr and Mrs Moruya', for their lifelong dedication to Surf Life Saving and Rotary.
Ron was a leading force in establishing the historic Moruya Quarry Park.
2017 - Kathleen Smith and Christine Smith are not relatives but for many years they have shared most positions - President, Secretary, Treasurer - for the Moruya Hospital Auxiliary. In 2019 they gifted $122,477.36 for medical equipment.
Imagine how much pain and suffering that has eased.
2016 - Bruce Reid has a long list of 'helping out' as President of the Moruya Show Society, giving storage and transport to Life Saving and Rotary.
Remember the drought? Bruce and the Boys did 11 Burrumbuttock Hay Runs to farmers in central Queensland.
2015 - Kathy Shields volunteers for Red Cross and South Coast Lantern Club raising money for children with vision or hearing impairment and is still the stalwart for 2EAR Radio as presenter, manager, trainer and convener.
For those with a longer Moruya memory:
2014 - Charles Pollock
2013 - Jenny Liney
2012 - Ray Jeffery
2011 - Lyneece Evans
2010 - Barry Stephens
Moruya is a very giving community and givers do it because they are enriched by their incredible and unusual experiences, their feeling of self-worth and joy of life.
They do not do it for reward but when it comes it certainly gives a warm glow that reinforces these positive feelings.
It keeps them going when times get tough - as they sometimes do.
Nominations can be made by anyone but the nominee must be a resident of Post Code Districts 2537 or 2545.
Contact the Australia Day Committee Coordinator: Shirley Hayes-Cornish for further information, guidelines and nomination forms at shirbil@hn.ozemail.com.au or 0419 404 220.
