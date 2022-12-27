Plans for Australia Day celebrations in the Eurobodalla are well underway.
The venue, as in past years, will be Russ Martin Park on the south eastern side of the Moruya River near the bridge.
Proceedings will commence at 8.30 am with the Moruya Lions and Rotary Clubs' Australian breakfast barbecue, an egg and bacon roll and tea, coffee and juice, at a cost of five dollars. Complemented by the Elka Coffee Van.
Throughout the morning three of the Country Pumpkins Band will entertain with Australian music and Deb Diggins' ukulele group will play three songs.
The National Anthem will be led by Steve Johnson.
There will be community displays by Moruya Surf Club, Army Cadets and Carers Accommodation Eurobodalla Regional Hospital.
Craft activities for children include decorating Arnott's biscuits, painting plaster shells and sea creatures, tattoos, puzzles and colouring.
The Pet Parade, decorated bike and poster competition will not run this year.
There will be two competitions.
Popular with all age groups is the Horse Shoe Throwing Competition as well as The Best Australia Day Hat which is sun smart and a chance to show your creativity.
The prizes are $25 for first and $10 for second.
The 'Celebration of Us - let's get together and feel alright', will commence at 10.30 am.
For the first time the professional Galadha Gamara, 'Wise woman, Wise man', will perform a smoking ceremony and traditional dance.
The local Army Cadets Unit will, once again, raise the flag, demonstrate parade skills and a cannon will fire.
FYI Brigadier Sue Melotte will give the Moruya Australia Day Address. Brigadier Sue has dramatically transformed the old Moruya Cheese Factory into the impressive Quantum Brewing which is expected to open near Australia Day. Sue is a captivating speaker and was part of NATO during the final stages of Afghanistan.
The Lions/Rotary Moruya Citizen of the Year Award recognises the great contribution made to our community by a large number of people who selflessly give their own time to make our District a better place.
In 2019 Phil Smith was the last person awarded for 20 years of contribution to: Broulee Soccer Club, the Men's Hockey Club, Broulee Nippers and the Olympic Torch Relay. Rotary as Youth Director, Treasurer and host to International Students. And to Legacy, St Vincent de Paul, the Breakfast Program at Moruya School and singer in a Barbershop Quartet that performs in retirement villages.
In 2018 it was Mr and Mrs Moruya, Ron and Heather Chessor. In 2017 it was Kathleen Smith and Christine Smith for the Moruya Hospital Auxiliary. 2016 Bruce Reid for the Moruya Show Society and trucking hay to Queensland. 2015 was Kathy Shields for Red Cross and amazing coordination at 2EAR. 2018 was the inaugural year for a Junior Moruya Citizen of the Year. In 2019 the successful runner, Jaylah Hancock- Cameron, was the recipient.
It is heart-warming and inspiring to see so many good works.
Unfortunately, only one award can be given for each category, but the individuals appointed represent all those who have materially contributed to our vibrant community by their participation in, for example: the sporting, cultural, educational, environmental or service sectors.
Nominations for Citizen of the Year can be made by anyone but the nominee must be a resident of Post Code Districts 2537 or 2545.
For further information and nomination forms contact the Australia Day Committee Coordinator, Shirley Hayes-Cornish: 0419 404 220 or email: shirbil@hn.ozemail.com.au
