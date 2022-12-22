Anyone and everyone can enjoy the 2023 Eurobodalla Agricultural Show at the Moruya Showground for free from 9am to 8pm on Saturday, January 21.
Eurobodalla Council's community recovery officer Linda Wilton said the complimentary entry is thanks to bushfire recovery funding from the National Emergency Management Agency and the NSW Government.
"This is great news for our community and should encourage people to get out and enjoy our wonderful annual show," Ms Wilton said.
"It has always been a crowd favourite and is now back up and running after a few difficult years."
The show's activities include livestock judging, sideshow alley, motorcycle gymkhana and dog high jump.
The funding is also for a Community Preparedness Expo that Ms Wilton is coordinating which will run from 9am to 4pm during the show just outside the basketball stadium.
"It is an opportunity for the community to get up-to-date with personal and community preparedness around emergencies and natural disasters," she said.
There will be a range of services and providers on site with information, demonstrations and activities.
Topics include the new fire-danger rating system, bushfire survival plans, flood awareness and how to get involved in community-led resilience.
"There will also be fun, down-to-earth or light-hearted activities for kids and kids at heart, like drama games, community art installations, smokehouse demonstrations and virtual reality headset," Ms Wilson said.
Normal gate fees will apply on Sunday, January 22.
For more information on the Community Preparedness Expo visit council's website or contact Linda Wilton on linda.wilton@esc.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.