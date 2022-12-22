Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Free entry is being funded by the federal and NSW governments

Updated December 23 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
There will be something for everyone at the 2023 Eurobodalla Agricultural Show and there is free entry on Saturday, January 21. Picture supplied

Anyone and everyone can enjoy the 2023 Eurobodalla Agricultural Show at the Moruya Showground for free from 9am to 8pm on Saturday, January 21.

