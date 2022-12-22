South Coast residents can look forward to some sunshine on Christmas Day, a weather radar reveals.
Data from the Bureau of Meteorology predicts Christmas Day in Batemans Bay will be a mostly sunny partly cloudy day with a top temperature of 28 degrees and minimum of 15 degrees.
It's a similar story in Narooma, with a partly cloudy day forecast and top temperature of 25 degrees and minimum of 16 degrees.
Further up the coastline at Ulladulla it will be partly cloudy with a top of 26 degrees and bottom of 17 degrees.
However, Nowra has the best weather forecast for Christmas Day. It will be partly cloudy with a top temperature of 30 degrees, and low of 17 degrees.
This follows some rain across the coastline on Thursday with temperatures on the increase from Friday [December 23].
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
