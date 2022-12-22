Summer holidays are here, and eight Eurobodalla beaches now have lifeguards on duty every day from 9am to 5pm until January 26.
Eurobodalla Shire Council contracts Lifeguarding Services Australia to patrol beaches at Surf Beach, Batemans Bay, Malua Bay, Broulee South, Moruya North Head, Moruya South Head, Tuross Main, Dalmeny, and Narooma Surf Beach.
READ MORE:
CEO Stan Wall said there was a mix of new and returning lifeguards trained and ready for a ripper season.
"It's awesome to see the team back on the beach dressed in blue, ready for another big season," Mr Wall said.
"Each summer we see beach conditions change quite rapidly, especially at Dalmeny and Tuross where inlets influence the swimming zone. It keeps lifeguards on their toes."
Mr Wall wants people to go home with great memories of the beach, instead of not making it home at all.
"Before going for a swim, ask lifeguards about the conditions. They're all locals and know the beaches like the back of their hands," he said.
Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher also encouraged locals and visitors to be safe and smart.
He said beaches were expected to get busy as the shire's population triples over summer.
"Some of us will be in holiday mode, while others are very much in business mode working to earn their main income for the year," Cr Hatcher said.
"Let's embrace the holiday vibe, show some extra patience during these busy times, and make this a summer to remember."
Cr Hatcher said roads and waterways can be dangerous with extra people moving about.
"We all know how hectic traffic can be; same with our boat ramps, so avoid peak times if you can," Cr Hatcher said.
Cr Hatcher reminded everyone to obey signs and not swim around boat ramps and fishing facilities.
"Of our 83 beaches, there's so many amazing locations to swim but the safest is between the red and yellow flags under the watchful eye of lifesavers," he said.
"Hats off to all the lifesavers who are spending their Christmas patrolling our busy beaches this year."
Cr Hatcher also applauded council's new mobility mats, now in use at seven of Eurobodalla's patrolled beaches.
"The mobility mats are already getting amazing feedback from locals," he said.
"They're not only wheelchair-friendly, they're also unreal for elderly people not as steady on their feet, people with injuries or kids in prams too. People who would normally miss out on the beach can now join in fun."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.