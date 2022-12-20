A MIRACULOUS escape from a terrible fatality occurred on the Clyde River on Sunday. Mr. Walter Ison, with his little son and two companions, was in a boat on his way down river, when a charge a dynamite - which he was carrying - exploded, shattering his right hand. Unaware that the fuse was alight, Ison was searching in his pockets for a match, when the charge exploded. The little boy received nasty gashes in his face, caused, it is surmised, from the splintered bones of his father's hand, and despite his injuries the brave little lad rowed the boat until he reached help, the other occupants of the craft being in a dazed condition owing to concussion. Through the kindness of the Captain of the I.S.N. Co's steamer, who brought the victim to Bateman's Bay, and Mr. Annetts conveying him in his motor car the remainder of the journey, Mr. Ison was in the Moruya Hospital within two hours from the time of the accident. Dr. Cutler successfully amputated the injured member. Much sympathy is felt for the victim, who will now be prevented from following his usual occupation as a Shire maintenance hand.

