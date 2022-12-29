A thousand Narooma ducks are back in training for the Great Australia Day Rotary Duck Race on Wednesday, January 26.
Race coordinator Julie Hartley of Narooma Rotary said some ducks were spotted recently returning to a local creek to train but all are now accounted for, much to the relief of the race organisers.
With the assistance of onlookers, 1000 ducks will be dropped off Narooma Bridge at about 4pm (time to be confirmed to race downstream).
The time is estimated to catch the best of the outgoing tide.
"'We're hoping for perfect weather, good crowds and a quick (but not too quick!) race downstream to the Apex Park boat ramp finish line," she said.
Tickets will be on sale at Narooma Rotary's Holiday Market at the gates on Thursday, December 29.
The first duck across the line wins $1000 for the person who bought the ticket with the same number; the last duck $100.
Independent judges will determine the first and last across the line.
Proceeds this year will go towards Carers' Accommodation at the new Eurobodalla Regional Hospital (a Eurobodalla Rotary initiative) and prostate cancer research through the Narooma Prostate Cancer Support Group.
