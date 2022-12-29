Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Buy tickets at Narooma Rotary Holiday Market on December 29

December 29 2022 - 12:00pm
The Great Australia Day Narooma Rotary Duck Race is always a fun event; seen here in 2022. Picture supplied.

A thousand Narooma ducks are back in training for the Great Australia Day Rotary Duck Race on Wednesday, January 26.

